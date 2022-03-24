Area residents place in 2021 state National Corn Yield Contest

Farm News March 24, 2022March 24, 2022 Jennifer Thies
National Corn Growers Association
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Area residents placed in the state in the 2021 National Corn Yield Contest, sponsored by the National Corn Growers Association.

Aaron Landes of Jamesport won first place in the Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a field entry that yielded more than 321 bushels per acre. He used a hybrid from the Pioneer brand.

Jim Schreiner of Chillicothe placed third in the Conventional Non-Irrigated Class with a field entry that yielded more than 282 bushels per acre. He used a hybrid from the Dekalb brand.

Galt Porter of Mercer placed third in the Strip, Minimum, Mulch, Ridge-Till Non-Irrigated Class with a field entry that yielded more than 256 bushels per acre. He used a hybrid from the Pioneer brand.

There were 530 state winners nationwide. The 2021 contest included more than 7,200 entries from 47 states. Of the state winners, 27 growers—three from each of nine classes—were named national winners, representing 14 states.

The average yield among national winners was more than 376 bushels per acre, which was more than double the projected 2021 U. S. average of 177 bushels per acre. There is no overall contest winner, but yields from the first, second, and third place farmers’ overall production categories topped out at more than 269 bushels per acre.

Farmers are encouraged through the contest to use new, efficient production techniques.

The National Corn Yield Contest began in 1965 with 20 entries from three states. At that time, the highest overall yield was about 219 bushels per acre. The national yield average was in the mid-60 bushels per acre range.

All 2021 contest winners were invited to attend the 2022 Commodity Classic in New Orleans, Louisiana this month.

Post Views: 23
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
Print
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.