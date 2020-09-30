An application has been filed in Grundy County for approval of a wrongful death settlement regarding an accident on Highway 146 five miles west of Trenton on October 17th, 2019.

Cayla Marie Foster of Trenton is listed as the plaintiff, and Tyler Cheyenne Willey of Trenton is the defendant. The application says Foster is the adult daughter of Pamela Holsted of Trenton who died as the result of the single-vehicle accident when Holsted was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Lindell Jay Willey of Trenton. The accident also resulted in the death of Lindell Willey. Tyler Willey is a personal representative of Lindell Willey’s estate.

The application states that subject to the approval of the court, Foster has negotiated with the defendant’s insurer, Progressive Casualty Insurance Company, to settle on behalf of all individuals having the right to pursue the wrongful death claim based upon the alleged negligence of Lindell Willey. Also subject to the approval of the court, Foster has agreed to settle the wrongful death claim for $100,000, representing the applicable motor vehicle liability policy limits of Willey.

Foster requests for the court to approve the wrongful death settlement and authorizing and directing her to collect and issue a receipt for payment of the settlement, to acknowledge satisfaction of the judgment, to distribute the proceeds as ordered by the court, to report and account to the court, and for other order and relief as the court deems just.

The Highway Patrol reported Lindell Willey was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident on Highway 146 near Edinburg. An ambulance transported Pamela Holsted to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton before she was flown by medical helicopter to Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City.

