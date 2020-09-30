Livingston County Library to host Pumpkin Decorating Contest

Livingston County Library will host the 8th Annual Pumpkin Decorating Contest for children and families.

There will be six categories the pumpkin can be entered into: 2 and under, ages 3-5, ages 6-9, ages 10-12, ages 13-18, or a family entry. There will be a prize for each category. Pumpkins need to be turned in at the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library.

There are three rules:

The pumpkin needs to be created by the individual or group that is submitting the pumpkin. No cutting into the pumpkin The pumpkin must be submitted to the Youth Library by the deadline of 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 24.

Pumpkins of any size, shape, or color can be used and the pumpkins will remain on display for patrons to cast their votes starting October 26 through the end of the day on Saturday, October 31. The votes will be tallied and announced on Monday, November 2. Voting can also be done on Facebook. Pumpkins may be picked up from Nov. 2-7. Any pumpkins not picked up will be disposed of.

To help with the contest, the Cultural Corner Art Guild & Gallery will hold a pumpkin decorating day on Saturday, October 17 from 10 am to 1 pm. Bring your own pumpkin and decorate (not carve) it. Supplies will be provided, while supplies last. You can then bring your pumpkin to the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library and enter it into our contest.

For more information about this program and any upcoming Children’s programs, contact Jodi Moore at 660-646-0563 or email at jodi@livingstoncountylibrary.org.

