The annual fireworks display in Chillicothe is Sunday, July 3, 2022, at dusk.

The Chillicothe Rotary Club is presenting the display starting at approximately 9:45 p.m. The patriotic display returns to the north end of Chillicothe, near Simpson Park.

Organizations say the public should take lawn chairs and choose a viewing area in, and around Simpson Park.