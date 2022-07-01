Laredo Board of Education increases lunch prices, budget for next year approved

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Brief information was provided at Thursday evening’s meeting of the Laredo R-7 Board of Education.

Lunch prices will increase by a dime making the new cost for lunch $2.80.

A motion was made to deed land to Lena Cooksey with the closing cost paid by Cooksey. A school official will sign a one-year technology contract with CTS.

For extra duty, Johnathon Bingham was hired as a construction/maintenance employee. Caden Bowe was hired for transportation.

The 2021-22 budget was amended to reflect actual expenditures and revenues. Approval was given to the new budget covering the 2022-23 fiscal year; however, no details have been provided.

The board approved the safe return to in-person and continuity of services plan.

The school audit is scheduled for August 3rd.