Obituary: Betty Hamby

Betty Hamby, a 62-year-old Trenton resident, passed away at 1:15 a.m., Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence where she was under hospice care.

She is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home, with a celebration to be held at a later date.

Betty Kelso Hamby was born December 15, 1959, in Trenton to Hershell Stuart and Betty Nadine Kelso. On August 29, 1996, she was united in marriage to Rex Hamby. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2015. Betty loved shopping and playing with flowers, and most of all laying out sunbathing.

Surviving relatives include her companion of six years Jerry Harris, daughters Mary Howe and husband Randy Howe of Spickard, and Heather Michael of Trenton, a brother Jobie Stuart of Spickard, grandchildren Tasha Reim of Chillicothe, Riley Howe of Trenton, Ivan Michael of Gallatin, Bella Michael of Trenton, plus three bonus step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren Kenton Dennis, Rylan Howe, Wilder Howe, and seven bonus step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.