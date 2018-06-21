American Legion Post Number 31 of Trenton is looking for new members to join the organization.

Arnie Arneson with the American Legion says right now would be a good time to sign up, noting new members will not have to pay dues again until December 2019. New members will receive a ball cap with American Legion history on it, a history of the post, and benefits on various things, including types of insurance.

In order to become a member of the American Legion, service members had to have been on active duty for at least one day and had to have an honorable discharge if the service member was in the service for the long term. There are no age limitations to join and Arneson says the organization is trying to attract younger members.

Commander Larry Starrett says mothers, wives, daughters, sisters, granddaughters, great granddaughters, and grandmothers of American Legion members that were or are now in the armed services can belong to the Women’s Auxiliary.

A membership drive for the Auxiliary will be held at the American Legion Post at 511 East 17th Street in Trenton the afternoon of July 1st starting at 2 o’clock. Starrett notes boys and men of any age can join the Sons of the American Legion as long as their father, grandfather, or great-grandfather has been in the service.

Members can belong to both the American Legion and Sons of the American Legion if they meet the requirements for both.

American Legion Post Number 31 of Trenton is also accepting donations for memorial plaques to be added to the base of the organization’s flag poles. The memorial started when the Flag Pole Foundation was built. He says the legion has the American, state, and Missing in Action/Prisoner of War flags, and some memorial plaques have already been placed at the base of the poles. Arneson states that the plaques cost $25 each.

Anyone interested in making a donation in memory of someone may mail it to the American Legion Post at 511 East 17th Street in Trenton or call Arneson at 660-654-4186.

