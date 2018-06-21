A member of the Grundy County Nursing Home District board, Sherry Knapp, has resigned from that position. At a board meeting this week, her resignation was accepted by the remaining members of the board.

A bid from Joe Devorss Construction of Trenton was accepted to demolish and replace a section of the employee parking lot. The bid amount of $16,500s was the lowest of the quotes. The 2018-19 nursing home budget was approved as presented to the board.

An announcement was made of a community ice cream social next month at Sunnyview Nursing Home. The event, which will be open to the public, is July 6th starting at 7 o’clock that evening. Ice cream will be served free of charge and music will be provided by the Lake Viking group Servants of the Most High.

Like this: Like Loading...