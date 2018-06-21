Two from Bethany sent to hospital after vehicle strikes cow in roadway

June 21, 2018
Two Bethany residents were injured Wednesday night when, according to the Highway Patrol, the car they were riding in struck a cow in southern DeKalb County.

Taken by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center were the driver 33-year-old Michael Parkhurst and passenger 61-year-old Joyce Parkhurst.  A trooper reported a cow entered Highway 36 when the eastbound car struck the animal.  Damage was extensive to the car in the 10:30 pm accident Wednesday night that happened approximately one half mile northeast of Osborn.

The patrol reports that both occupants were wearing seatbelts.

