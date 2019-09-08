Albany woman who subjected 11-year-old girl to abuse for a year pleads guilty

An Albany woman accused of subjecting an 11-year-old girl to nearly a year of abuse pleaded guilty to amended information in Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court on Friday.

Jennifer Reed pleaded guilty to two felony counts of first-degree kidnapping, facilitating a felony, inflicting injury, terrorizing and two felony counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child, two or more/pattern of activity, no sexual contact.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for October 10th (at 8:15 am).

Reed and co-defendant Raymond Burks of Albany were each originally charged with 42 felonies, including kidnapping, child endangerment, domestic assault, and armed criminal action. Burks still faces those 42 felonies.

The man previously identified as the boyfriend of Reed, Lonnie Johnson of Albany, has been charged with the felonies of tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution and two counts of first degree endangering the welfare of a child—first offense, no sexual contact.

Burks and Johnson are scheduled for a criminal setting in Division One of Gentry County Circuit Court October 10, 2019.

