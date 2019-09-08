Motorcycle crash near Polo sends two to hospital

The Highway Patrol reports two Excelsior Springs residents sustained serious injuries when they were ejected from a motorcycle one mile south of Polo early Saturday morning.

Emergency medical services transported driver 35-year-old Dustin Cope and passenger 32-year-old Andrea Demboski to the Liberty Hospital.

The motorcycle traveled north on Fawn Lake Drive at Hideaway Lake before it began to slide on gravel, which caused Cope to lose control. The motorcycle overturned onto its left side and ejected the riders coming to rest on its driver’s side facing north with minor damage.

Cope and Demboski came to rest in the road directly east of the motorcycle and the Patrol notes they both wore safety equipment.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office and EMS, as well as the Polo Fire Department, assisted at the scene of the crash.

