Agenda released for meeting of Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau board

The agenda has been released for a meeting Wednesday of the Trenton Convention and Visitors Bureau board.

Topics include the 2023-24 officers, the 2023 budget, a digital marketing report, website maintenance, social media update, and ads in the Missouri magazine.

Other topics include new businesses in Trenton and a report from Scott Sharp on the North Missouri tourism commission.

The convention and visitors board meeting is at noon Wednesday at Trenton city hall. The meeting also can be viewed on Zoom. Contact the city hall to get the Zoom identification.

