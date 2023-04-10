OBituary & Services: Arolene Arcelia Crowe

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Arolene Arcelia Crowe 103 of Chillicothe, MO passed away at Morningside Center under the care of her family.

She was born on February 7, 1920, in Java, South Dakota to Albert Arthur Jones and Myrtle (Burney) Jones. Arolene graduated from Utica High School and graduated nursing school at Chillicothe Technical School. She married Harold Crowe on December 18, 1948, in Farmersville Mo. She was a member of First Baptist Church, and enjoyed quilting, family time, church, playing cards, and making sure everyone knew her as “Grandma”. She worked at Hedrick Medical Center and later, Boss Glove Factory for 45 years. She was a caregiver. Arolene was a member of RSVP, Daughters of the American Revolution, Veterans Auxillary, and Joy Toys.

She is survived by a son Gaylen Crowe and wife Lesa of Smithton, MO, daughter in law Betty Jones of Grain Valley, MO, grandchildren: Jason Crowe and wife Brooke of Chillicothe, MO, Jennifer Davis and husband Matt of Carrollton, MO, Craig Jones and wife Kay of Kansas City, MO, Angie Pearson and husband Chris of Buckner, MO, Kent Jones and wife Mi-li of Pleasant Hill, CA, 14 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren (and one on the way) as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold, a son Herman, three brothers, and one sister. Services for Arolene will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the First Baptist Church of Chillicothe with a visitation at 10:00 am and burial at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made out to Joy Toys, Livingston Country Library, and Grand River Multi-Purpose Center and can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri

