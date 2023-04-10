Sullivan County Clerks’ office reports declared write in candidate wins election as Mayor of Green City

Local News April 10, 2023 John Anthony
Municipal Elections Graphic
The Sullivan County Clerks’ office reports a declared write-in candidate has won the election as the Mayor of Green City. The clerks’ office at Milan released certified results from last week’s municipal election.

That information from County Clerk Rachael Hall shows declared write-in David Fields collected 57 votes compared to 56 for the candidate, Marjorie DeGreef, whose name was on the ballot for mayor at Green City.

In the north ward, Zack Powell, whose name was on the ballot, defeated the challenge of a declared write-in candidate, Laurie Leslie, 27 to 18.

In the south ward in Green City, Linda Bransetter ran unopposed and received 65 votes.

Other certified results did not change winners or affect the outcome of the issues on the election ballots across Sullivan County.

