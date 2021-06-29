Additional information released regarding drowning of Gower woman

The highway patrol on Monday released additional information about a drowning victim due to floodwaters late last week in rural Clinton County.

The patrol reports the body has been identified as 51-year-old Jolene Fader of Gower. A trooper said she was driving a sports utility vehicle (Jeep Commander) late Thursday night when it entered an area where water flowed over the road due to heavy rains. The vehicle was swept off the left side of the road, causing the victim to be unable to exit and subsequently drown. The location was at Castile Creek, two miles south of Gower.

At 9 a.m. Friday, Clinton County deputies and Gower’s Water Rescue Team went to the Northwest County line in reference to a water rescue of a vehicle that had entered floodwaters. Clinton County Sheriff’s Department said the Gower Fire Department rescued two people and assisted in recovering a body from the SUV. The patrol said Fader was pronounced dead at 9:10 Friday morning by the Clinton County Coroner.

After floodwaters receded, Coroner Lee Hanks and Sheriff Larry Fish went wading in the water to help a tow truck recover the vehicle.

Assistance was provided by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department, the Highway Patrol, and Gower Fire Department.