VFW Post 919 in Trenton holding raffle fundraiser

VFW Post 919 in Trenton is holding a raffle as a fundraiser for its building fund and improvements to the VFW Hall. The raffle is for a signed original drawing, “He’s Not Heavy, He’s My Brother,” by Veterans Service Officer Wayne Kleinschmidt. The raffle winner will be drawn on the afternoon of December 22, 2021.

Tickets cost $5.00 each or $20.00 for five. Anyone who makes a donation to the VFW Post separately from the raffle can get a receipt for tax purposes.

The VFW Post is also selling bricks to memorialize veterans. The bricks are to be for displays at Moberly Park and the VFW Hall and will include three lines of text and can list multiple veterans if the names fit.

Each brick costs $100. Funds raised will also go toward the building fund.

Raffle tickets can be purchased, and more information on the bricks can be obtained by contacting VFW Post 919 members, the commander at 660-359-3198, the quartermaster at 660-359-5568, or the veterans’ service officer at 660-359-2078.