Mike Covey to host “Plow Days” near Princeton on December 4th

November 30, 2021
Antique Tractor
“Plow Days” will be held near Princeton on December 4, 2021. The event will be held on land owned by Mike Covey and will start at 9 am.

The directions to Plow Days are to proceed two miles west of Princeton to Route P, head north on Route P for seven miles, turn east onto Cher Road, and follow the signs.

Mike Covey will furnish a loader tractor. Soup and sandwiches will be available for lunch.

More information about December 4th’s Plow Days can be obtained by contacting Duane DeMoss at 660-748-3977 or Dwayne Place at 660-953-0661.

