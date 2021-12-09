Princeton Board of Education to meet on December 13

The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will consider approval of Missouri Public Entity Risk Management insurance renewal and an audit report from Conrad and Higgins.

The board will meet in the high school library on December 13, 2021 at 5 pm.

Other items on the agenda include a review of the COVID-19 Return to Learn Plan, a ball field relocation update, the grant application progress for an electric school bus, and multiple announcements. There is also a closed session on the agenda for discussion of employees and records.