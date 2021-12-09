North Central Missouri College to become CNA testing site beginning February 2022

Beginning February 2022, North Central Missouri College will be providing the two-part state nurse aid exam, including both written test and practicum, for nursing assistant certification (CNA). Individuals that complete the exam and fulfill all state requirements will be considered certified.

The CNA exam will be offered at the Trenton campus, in Cross Hall classroom, and nursing lab. “In the past, CNA prospects have traveled a great distance to take the two-part exam to be certified,” said Vel Westbrook, NCMC Nursing Instructor, and Nursing Skills Lab Supervisor. “We’re happy to be able to provide a local opportunity to complete the certification at NCMC.” Organizations locally and regionally have expressed a strong need for CNAs. Providing a local option for individuals to obtain certification will also aid community workforce needs.

“There is a huge need, both locally and nationally, for nurses,” said Dr. Tristan Londre, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Becoming a Certified Nursing Assistant is a great way to start a career path in nursing, and NCMC is pleased to be able to offer better access to testing right here in north-central Missouri.”

CNA’s can go on to become LPN’s and RN’s through the NCMC nursing program. By first becoming a CNA, individuals have an early leg up on what to expect in the healthcare setting and college. Delegation to a CNA is the responsibility of an LPN or RN; walking in the footsteps of a CNA prior will help develop LPN’s and RN’s into compassionate leaders.

Vel Westbrook went on to say, “Early in my nursing career, I was involved in teaching the CNA course and over the years worked beside so many excellent CNAs. This is exactly where my nursing career started 37 years ago. To come full circle and be able to offer myself, as the Knowledge Test Proctor for the state in combination with NCMC while filling a local need is a great honor.”

Certified Nursing Assistants work under the direction of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, physicians, and other health care professionals to provide essential nursing services in long-term care and hospital settings. They function as a valuable part of the nursing team.