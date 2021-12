The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested an Independence woman in Daviess County on Thursday morning, December 9 on multiple allegations.

Twenty-four-year-old Jordyn Ekberg was accused of driving while intoxicated as a prior offender, failing to drive on the right half of the road, and driving while suspended.

Ekberg was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.