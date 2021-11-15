Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 additional arrests over the weekend

Local News November 15, 2021November 15, 2021 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Highway Patrol troopers made additional arrests this weekend in several area counties.

Early Sunday morning, 47-year-old Cheryl Branch of Milan was arrested in Sullivan county for allegedly driving while intoxicated. 62-year-old Kerry Cochenour of Milan was arrested early Saturday morning for alleged felony driving while intoxicated as well as failure to maintain a vehicle to the right half of the roadway.

In Linn County, 57-year-old Scott Leaton of Brookfield was arrested Sunday evening for alleged felony driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender; alleged possession of ten grams or less of marijuana; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

New Hampton resident, 34-year-old Kristina Harwood, was arrested early Saturday morning in Harrison County. She was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated; failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and having no seat belt.

In Daviess county early Sunday morning, 40-year-old Allison Halsrud of Cameron was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for drugs; careless and imprudent driving; and no insurance for the vehicle.

In Caldwell County, 23-year-old Gavin Walker of Braymer was arrested late Saturday night and accused of felony possession of marijuana/THC and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

