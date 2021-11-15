Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 additional arrests over the weekend

Highway Patrol troopers made additional arrests this weekend in several area counties.

Early Sunday morning, 47-year-old Cheryl Branch of Milan was arrested in Sullivan county for allegedly driving while intoxicated. 62-year-old Kerry Cochenour of Milan was arrested early Saturday morning for alleged felony driving while intoxicated as well as failure to maintain a vehicle to the right half of the roadway.

In Linn County, 57-year-old Scott Leaton of Brookfield was arrested Sunday evening for alleged felony driving while intoxicated, aggravated offender; alleged possession of ten grams or less of marijuana; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

New Hampton resident, 34-year-old Kristina Harwood, was arrested early Saturday morning in Harrison County. She was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated; failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and having no seat belt.

In Daviess county early Sunday morning, 40-year-old Allison Halsrud of Cameron was accused of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated for drugs; careless and imprudent driving; and no insurance for the vehicle.

In Caldwell County, 23-year-old Gavin Walker of Braymer was arrested late Saturday night and accused of felony possession of marijuana/THC and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.