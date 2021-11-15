75th Annual Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade rolls through downtown Saturday morning

The 75th Annual Holiday Parade “Recipe for a Merry Christmas”, presented by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, is sponsored this year by Sonoco & Chillicothe Hy-Vee.

The parade will begin at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 20th, and will include floats and entries from many different organizations, youth groups, churches, businesses, and individuals throughout Chillicothe. Several bands or local groups from around the area will also be involved as a part of the parade, including the Chillicothe High School Marching Hornets and the Chillicothe Middle School 7th grade and 8th-grade bands.

“The holiday parade is such a beloved community tradition that the Chamber is happy to keep alive year after year,” stated Crystal Narr, Executive Director of the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce. “This year the parade will once again be broadcast on Facebook Live through the Chillicothe Area Chamber page beginning at 10 am on Saturday, November 20th.” Bands and performance-based entries will perform several locations throughout the parade route and people are invited to listen to the announcers through the live FB feed.

“We hope people are able to join us this Saturday, whether it is in person or from home via the live stream on Facebook, to enjoy the 75th Annual Holiday Parade,” Narr said.

Parade judging will take place during the parade, with the announcement of the winners to follow on Saturday afternoon. Entries will be judged in the following categories: Business entries, Non-Profit Group or Organization entries, and Youth Organization entries.

For more information contact the Chamber 660-646-4050 or [email protected]