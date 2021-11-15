Newtown-Harris Board of Education adopts new COVID-19 policies; dates announced for Thanksgiving break and other events

Several action items were approved at a Friday night meeting of the Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education.

The board re-approved the “Safe Return to In-Person instruction and Continuity of Services Plan.” The “Test to Stay” option for students and staff was approved regarding those who are exposed to COVID-19 but not COVID-19 positive.

Inclement weather language was added to the student handbook and the board meeting was changed to the second Wednesday of the month beginning January 2022.

It was announced the board candidate filing period runs from 8 a.m. on December 7 until 5 p.m. on the afternoon of December 28.

Newtown-Harris Board members discussed hiring a school nurse; the regional growth center report; the 2020-21 financial audit of the school; and Cari Bundridge and Mic Halferty as drivers for the district.

Superintendent McKinnis, in discussing work at the school building, reported the doors should be finished next week, and then the focus will be on the entry system. There will be finishing work around the edges of the doors and a handicap entry will be installed on the south gym door. He also discussed preparations for a team meeting on the comprehensive school improvement plan.

Among coming events, FAFSA night is November 18, the Thanksgiving break begins November 24, the family reading night is December 8 and the Christmas Concert is December 10 at Newtown Harris School.