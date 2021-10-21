Kansas City man arrested in Grundy County for failure to pay child support

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Kansas City man on October 20, 2021, on four felony counts of non-support with total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under an order of support.

Fifty-five-year-old Byron Ray Dickerson was arrested in Jackson County and extradited to Grundy County. His bond totals $40,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 26, 2021.

Court documents accuse Dickerson of failing to make ordered child support for his two minor children. His arrearage in excess of 12 months of court-ordered child support as of October 1st, 2012 was $12,921.26 for one child and $31,227.61 for the other child. Arrearage as of December 1st, 2014 was $16,303.22 for the first child mentioned and $37,243.38 for the other child.