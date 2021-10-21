More residents from the Sixth Congressional District of Missouri were among winners of $10,000 cash when their names were drawn from those who registered with the Missouri Lottery after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Winners of the fifth and final round of the Missouri Vaccine Incentive Program were drawn on October 8, 2021, and announced on October 20.

According to the Missouri Stops COVID website, the winners from the last round include, from the area, Larry Buis of Ridgeway, Tori Guffey of Powersville, Alexa Kellison of Kirksville, and Donna Grinder of New Cambria.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services partnered with the Missouri Lottery to draw 180 winners in five randomized drawings to win $10,000 cash or $10,000 towards an education savings account. In total, the state was to award 900 individuals through the program. Registration opened in July.