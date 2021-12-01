December 7th is the deadline for Missourians to enroll in or change Medicare benefits

State News December 1, 2021December 1, 2021 KTTN News
Medicare
Open enrollment ends on December 7, 2021, for Missouri residents on Medicare.

 

 

Changes can be made through December 7th to participants’ Medicare Advantage plans and to Part D drug coverage. State Insurance Director Chlora Lindley-Myers reminds Missouri residents that there’s an assistance program, called CLAIM, that helps Medicare recipients wanting to make changes to their coverage or have other questions.

The number to call is 1-800-390-3330, or visit the claim website online. In-person visits are not allowed at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 


