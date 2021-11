Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol arrested a Cameron man in Clinton County on Thursday afternoon, November 4, 2021, on multiple allegations.

Fifty-two-year-old Stephen Michael was accused of driving while intoxicated as a prior offender, careless and imprudent driving, and leaving the scene of an accident. The Patrol reports there were no injuries in the accident.

Michael was taken to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a 24-hour hold.

