Calving clinics rescheduled for December 14 and December 16

The University of Missouri Extension will hold calving clinics on December 14 in Salisbury and December 16 in Clark.

MU Extension livestock specialist Heather Conrow says the clinics include classroom sessions and hands-on training. She also encourages 4-H and FFA youths ages 12 and up to attend. The clinics teach producers when and how to assist during delivery when to contact a veterinarian and how to care for the newborn calf.

The programs were originally scheduled for November but had to be postponed due to unexpected circumstances.

Presentations include:

Determination of calf presentation during calving.

Techniques to assist livestock through a difficult birth.

Techniques to care for the newborn calf.

Techniques to care for the mother after a difficult birth.

Hands-on demonstrations:

Calf pulling.

Tubing.

A “phantom uterus” will simulate techniques used during calving. A cadaver calf provides a realistic demonstration of the many ways the farmer can assist the cow and unborn calf in delivery. Participants also will have an opportunity to practice tube feeding a cadaver calf.

Register by Dec. 10. A downloadable PDF registration form for both clinics is at this link. Sign-in is at 5:30 p.m. The programs begin at 6 p.m.

Downloadable flyers are also available:

For more information, contact Conrow at 660-248-2272 or [email protected].