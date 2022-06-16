19 year old Chillicothe teenager arrested on assault allegation

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe police report the arrest of two people for alleged assault.

The June 1st warrant accused a 19-year-old Chillicothe teenager of assault in the third degree on a special victim. Bond is $5,000 with the suspect held at the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

The arrest was the result of a police investigation that began in late April. Police said a 17-year-old youth was the victim of an assault near Trenton Road and Broadway Street.

Online information identified the defendant as Corliss Stanley Depee. A court appearance is scheduled on Friday at 9 a.m. in Livingston County. The alleged assault happened on April 24th.

Chillicothe police also reported paperwork has been completed regarding the role of a 16-year-old youth who is alleged to have been involved with the assault. Police have provided the information to the Livingston County Juvenile Office for consideration of charges through the juvenile court in Chillicothe.