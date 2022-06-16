Major Vince Rice to retire after 32 years of service with the Missouri State Highway Patrol

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Major Vince S. Rice, commander of the Administrative Services Bureau, will retire on July 1, 2022, after 32 years of service.

Rice was appointed to the Patrol on July 1, 1990, as a member of the 63rd Recruit Class. After graduating from the Academy, he was assigned to Troop F, Zone 9, Montgomery, and Gasconade counties. On July 1, 1995, he was promoted to corporal and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 8, Callaway County. Rice was promoted to sergeant and designated zone supervisor of Zone 12, Osage, and Gasconade counties on September 1, 1997. On October 15, 2006, he was promoted to lieutenant and assigned to the Professional Standards Division, General Headquarters, Jefferson City, MO. Rice was promoted to captain on June 1, 2011, and designated director of the Professional Standards Division.

On July 1, 2013, he transferred and was named director of the Training Division. On April 1, 2017, Rice was promoted to the rank of major and designated commander of the Administrative Services Bureau, General Headquarters, Jefferson City. As commander of the Administrative Services Bureau, he had oversight responsibility for Human Resources Division, Recruiting & Community Outreach Division, and Training Division. In addition to commanding the Administrative Services Bureau, Rice served as a member of the Patrol’s command staff. It is from this assignment that he retires.

Rice was born in Jefferson City, MO, and grew up in Hartsburg, MO. He graduated from Southern Boone County R-1 High School in Ashland, MO, in 1987. He attended Columbia College and Lincoln University before his appointment to the Patrol. In 1990, he completed an associate of applied science degree in criminal justice from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, MO. Rice completed IACP’s Leadership In Police Organizations Training in 2013 and became a certified instructor in 2016. He coordinated LPO classes at General Headquarters and, since 2018, continued to oversee the Patrol’s current leadership development program, Police Leadership–the West Point Model. Major Rice and his wife, Andrea, have three children, Cole, Nathaniel, and Trey.