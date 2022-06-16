Chillicothe Police, Missouri Department of Conservation investigating the shooting of a fox in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police and the Department of Conservation are looking for information regarding an incident where a fox was discovered dead due to a gunshot overnight Tuesday.

Wednesday morning, the law enforcement center in Chillicothe received a call in reference to a fox being shot from the road in the 1500 block of Third Street. The reporting party advised at 11:30 pm Tuesday, a gunshot was heard outside of a residence, and when they looked out a window, observed an older red Ford Ranger pickup with rust, sideways in the street, facing the driveway. The vehicle then sped off.

Police on Wednesday morning said the citizen found a dead fox with a gunshot wound in the yard near his front window.

Livingston County Conservation Corporal Caleb Pryor was contacted to investigate.

Police are seeking any information about the incident. Contact the Law Enforcement Center at 660-646-2121 or Corporal Pryor with the Missouri Department of Conservation Law Enforcement branch at 660-973-3813. Anyone with information may remain anonymous and be eligible for cash rewards by calling the Operation Game Thief hotline at 1-800-392-1111.

Assistant Chillicothe Police Chief Rick Sampsel said not only is this a Conservation Law violation, but it’s also a violation to discharge a firearm within the city limits. He described the action as extremely dangerous due to the range and penetrating capability of an expended projectile.