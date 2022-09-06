10 year old girl injured after SUV strikes deer in roadway on Highway 169

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Saint Joseph girl sustained what the Highway Patrol called moderate injuries as the result of a sport utility vehicle hitting a deer and a tree in Gentry County on Tuesday morning, September 6th.

A private vehicle took the 10-year-old passenger to Urgent Care Express of Saint Joseph. No injuries were reported for the driver of the SUV, 42-year-old Vanessa Heyde of Saint Joseph.

The SUV traveled north on U. S. Highway 169 before striking the deer on the road one mile north of Route M. The vehicle continued north, began to skid, ran off the east side of the road, and struck the tree. The vehicle came to rest on its driver’s side and was totaled.

The driver and passenger both wore seat belts.