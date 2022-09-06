Obituary & Services: Deanna Lea Mohr

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Deanna Lea Mohr, age 59, a resident of Hale, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at her residence.

Deanna was born the daughter of Charles and Mary Lou (Barnes) Summers on June 2, 1963, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was a 1981 graduate of Hale High School. On May 22, 1982, she was united in marriage to Mike Mohr in Chillicothe, Missouri. Deanna had many hobbies. She loved painting rocks, mushroom hunting, traveling, crafting, sewing, taking photos, tending to her flower garden, and taking care of her animals. Spending time with her family, especially her children and grandchildren, made her heart full.

Survivors include her husband, Mike, of Hale, Missouri; two sons, Mikey Mohr, and fiancée, Brooklyn Duncan, of Brunswick, Missouri, and Max Mohr and companion, Madison Workman, of King City, Missouri; two daughters, Hollie Westring, and husband, Matt, of Edmond, Oklahoma, and Sadie Jo Mohr and companion, Javier Padilla, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; three grandchildren, Maci Mohr, Alex Westring and Sylas Mohr; one sister, Dianna Dimmitt, and husband, Bob; two brothers, Shannon Summers, and wife, Mary and Travis Summers and wife, Sondra; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother; her mother-in-law, Trudie Mohr; her father-in-law, Victor Mohr; and one infant son.

Funeral services will be held at the family residence, 33491 J. Hwy, Hale, Missouri, 64643, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Hale Library and Museum Building Fund and may be mailed to or left at Lindley Funeral Home, P. O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri, 64601.