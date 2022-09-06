Art’s Alive announces change in location for production of “Harvey”

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Arts Alive organization late this morning announced a change in the venue for the play “Harvey”.

The play is still scheduled at 2 pm on September 24th and 25th, however, Arts Alive officials learned the location for the play has to be changed to the Trenton high school performing arts center on both afternoons.

Previous publicity had stated the play would be presented at the Hoover Theater in the Jewett Norris Library, but promoters have been told the elevator at the Library is out of commission.

Arts Alive President Dan Maxey said the location change potentially allows the organization to sell more tickets, instead of the 137 seats available in the Hoover Theater.

Tickets for Harvey cost $10.00 and can be purchased at the Trenton HyVee customer service counter.