Two candidates filed for the two open alderman-at-large positions in Galt.

Those candidates are Jason Grindstaff and incumbent Bill Jackson. Reggie Grindstaff did not refile for another term.

No one filed for the position of Mayor. The incumbent is Rosanne Bonine.

Galt will propose approval of not holding an election due to the same number of people filing as there are positions open.

