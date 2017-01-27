Trenton Rotary hears presentation from Grundy R-5 Junior Emma Novak

The Trenton Rotary Club heard a presentation from Grundy County R-5 High School junior Emma Novak about a trip she made last summer to Washington D. C. as part of the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Missouri delegation at its meeting.

Novak said her group toured historical sites and met legislators and said the highlight of the trip for her was visiting the Iwo Jima monument.

She noted it was the first time she had flown in an airplane and her first time she had been to Washington D. C.

Novak represented Grundy Electric Cooperative on the tour.

One hundred thirty-two individuals from Missouri participated in the Electric Cooperative Youth Tour last year.

Juniors in high school can submit an essay to Grundy Electric Cooperative by Tuesday if they are interested in the Youth Tour for this year.

Grundy Electric will choose the recipient of the trip.

