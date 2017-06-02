Trenton man arrested on rape charge

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of two Trenton men Thursday.

Twenty-year-old Isaac James Wattenbarger was arrested on the felony charges of two counts of second-degree sodomy and two counts of rape or attempted rape as well as felonious restraint.

His bond is $100,000 cash only.

Forty-six-year-old Jeffrey Paul Hanna was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of violation of a protection order for an adult.

His bond is $5,000 cash only.

Court documents accuse Hanna of contacting an individual by calling the that person’s phone two different days, knowingly violating terms and conditions of a protection order.

Wattenbarger and Hanna are scheduled for the associate division of circuit court June 13th.

Like this: Like Loading...