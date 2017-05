The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man for a probation violation.

Thirty-two-year-old Timothy Ray Harding was arrested Friday.

His bond is $25,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for division one of circuit court June 15th.

His probation was suspended.

Harding was originally charged with the felonies of theft or stealing of a firearm and possession of burglary tools.

