The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce still has openings for its Discover Scotland trip July 8th through 17th.

Chamber President Debbie Carman says that the group will fly over to Scotland using Collette Travel. She says some individuals have already committed to the trip.

Anyone wanting more information should call the Chamber Office at 660-359-4324 or come by 617 Main Street in Trenton.

