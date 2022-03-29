Chillicothe City Council adopts 2022-2023 budget, accepts demolition bid and approves supervised work release program

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Chillicothe City Council adopted the 2022-2023 budget for the City of Chillicothe and Chillicothe Municipal Utilities on March 28th. City Clerk Rozanne Frampton reports it was about a $16.5 million budget. It will begin on April 1st.

The council accepted a demolition bid for 1016 Cherry Street. It also approved an addendum to the demolition contract with Perkins Dozing on 624 Cherry, 615 Vine Street, and 1547 Bryan.

A bid was accepted for a farm ground lease agreement on about 23 acres located on the 35-acre tract of the City of Chillicothe south of U. S. Highway 36. The bid was from Sykes Farms for a total of $5,290.

The council approved entering into a three-year contract with Conrad and Higgins to do audits for 2022, 2023, and 2024. Conrad and Higgins currently audit the city.

A supervised work release program agreement was approved with the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Frampton says the city has worked with the correctional center on the program since 2013, and the agreement was approved another year.

The council also approved multiple annual service contracts totaling more than $172,000. The service contracts were for Main Street Chillicothe, Rotary fireworks, the Chillicothe Area Fine Arts Council, the Chillicothe Community Resource Center, the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce, the University of Missouri Extension Center, the YMCA, the Grand River Multipurpose Center, the Livingston County Humane Society, Riding for Our Veterans, and OATS Transportation.

