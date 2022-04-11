Easter egg hunt set for Saturday in Princeton

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

An Easter egg hunt is scheduled this Saturday afternoon, April 16th, in Princeton.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce hosts the event from 1 to 4 p.m. at Levi Lowrey Memorial Park.

The Easter bunny arrives on a fire truck at 1 p.m.with the egg hunt begins at 1:15. Photos will follow with the Easter Bunny. Also scheduled is storytime at 3:30.

There will be crafts, prizes, and snacks Saturday afternoon in Princeton.

In the event of rain on Saturday, the events will move indoors to the Stacey Center gym.

