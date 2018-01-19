Trenton bands audition for Grand River Conference positions

The Trenton Middle School and Trenton High School bands participated in Grand River Conference Band auditions Wednesday.

Trenton R-9 Director of Bands Tim Gilham reports 13 seventh graders and eight eighth graders earned a place or were chosen as alternates for the middle school conference band.

Seventh and eighth graders named as first chair for their instruments include Lydia Leininger, percussion; Trager Leeper, trumpet; and Mari Atup for flute. Those chosen as second chair include Connor Campbell, clarinet and Katie Markell, flute. Jonin Villacampa was named third chair alto saxophone.

Gilham notes eighteen high school students earned a spot or were chosen as alternates for the high school conference band. High schoolers chosen as second chair for their instruments include Ashley Johnson, tenor saxophone; Mackenzie Klinginsmith, clarinet; and Alyssa Kosse, bass clarinet. Those chosen for third chair include Nicole Rodriguez, tuba; Madi Cutsinger, percussion; and Reece Miller for baritone horn.

The GRC bands will perform at South Harrison High School in Bethany the evening of February 3rd at 5 o’clock.

