“The Greatest Eclipse Since Sliced Bread” watch parties scheduled for Chillicothe

Several total solar eclipse watch parties will be held in Chillicothe Monday.

Greater Chillicothe Visitors Region Director Amy Supple calls the event “The Greatest Eclipse Since Sliced Bread”.

She says one watch party will be in the Comfort Inn and Fairfield Inn parking lots near the intersection of U. S. Highways 36 and 65.

There will be food trucks and vendors available there.

Supple says another watch party will be at the Grand River Historical Society Museum and notes the museum will have special exhibits on display during the event.

Supple adds that updates on special events to be held Monday will be posted on “The Greatest Eclipse Since Sliced Bread” Facebook page.

Like this: Like Loading...