State Auditor recommends increased oversight after Livingston County Court audit

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released an audit of the Livingston County Circuit Court, located in northwestern Missouri.

“The Livingston County Court serves as the seat of justice for the area and must be able to serve these citizens efficiently and fairly,” Auditor Galloway said. “My audit includes recommendations to enhance oversight and improve processes, allowing the court to better meet the needs of the community.”

The audit found the court does not consistently record or confirm the status of some cases. Several case statuses were incorrect due to a lack of procedures that ensure cases are properly recorded and updated. The report also makes recommendations to increase oversight of account adjustments and strengthen procedures for collecting past due payments.

The Livingston County Court received an overall performance rating of good.

A complete copy of the report is available here.

