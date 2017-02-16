Spickard receives grant from USDA to assist with sewer project

A representative of the U.S. Department of Agriculture attended the latest Spickard City Council meeting.

Information provided by the city clerk says Stan Wolfe presented a USDA grant to help Spickard pay for a preliminary engineering report as the town moves forward with its sewer project. Wolfe is an area rural development specialist with the Department of Agriculture. A check was mailed to project developer Cary Sayre of Allstate Consultants at Marceline.

Voting April 4th in Spickard will include a ballot issue as well as election of three city officials. The town council last evening reviewed paperwork for the ballot. The issue allows the city council an option of not having to hold an election but every six years if no one runs against persons already in office. Positions to be filled this April are for Mayor and two council members.

For several months, equipment had been parked on city property in Spickard. Now it’s gone with no rent received by the city. For the future, the town of Spickard will require a lease agreement before anything can be parked on city property. The lease agreements are available at the city hall.

City Clerk Mary Exley was asked by the town council to check on prices for the possible purchase of a grinder pump—new or refurbished.

The next meeting of the Spickard city council is March 13th at 6 in the evening at the city hall.

