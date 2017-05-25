Open house to be held for Robin Westphal at Livingston County Library

The Livingston County Library will hold an open house for Director Robin Westphal June 6.

Guests will be able to leave well-wishes on a special card as well as view a display about Westphal’s time at the library from 9 o’clock in the morning to 5 o’clock in the evening.

Cookies and punch will be served at 1 o’clock.

Westphal will leave her position at the library after 12 years to begin her role as director of the Johnson City, Tennessee Public Library June 19.

Call Candy Warren at 660-646-0563 for more information.

