NCMC Board of Trustees busy at May 23rd meeting

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved two information technology purchases, testing supplies, and eight hires at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The information technology purchases were for computer hardware from SAI Computers of Greenville, North Carolina for $45,534.60 as well as a renewal of the Microsoft Campus Agreement for $45,792.97.

The bid from SAI Computers was the lowest bid for the computer hardware.

The board approved entering into a three-year contract with Assessment Technologies Institute of Leawood, Kansas for testing supplies for the nursing programs.

Nursing and Health Sciences Dean Brooke McAtee said the program will cost $1,098 per student per year with the maximum total amount to be $244,854 per year.

If the spots are not completely filled, the amount will be prorated.

McAtee said ATI provided services to NCMC students for more than 10 years.

Hires approved included Doctor Sterling Recker of Blue Springs for political science and sociology instructor.

Adjunct instructors approved include Kurt Dickkut of Cameron for history, Kim Gerber of Cameron for College Algebra, Keith Mathews of Cameron for biology, Steven Merrin of Trenton for Introduction to Religion, Melissa Robinson of Maysville for English, and Misty Riddle of Chillicothe for clinical.

Emily Miller’s transfer from the Green Hills Head Start Hamilton Center teacher position to the Family Engagement Specialist position at the Central Office.

Head Start Director Doctor Beverly Hooker announced that the organization is in the middle of recruitment for the upcoming school year.

Head Start already received about 200 applications.

She talked about the Positive Behavior Support program and said it taught children what behaviors are expected of them in certain situations.

Hooker also announced that there is a cut of about $85 million from National Head Start in President Donald Trump’s proposed budget.

Student Affairs Dean Doctor Kristen Alley said she thought the commencement ceremony held for student athletes not able to attend regular graduation went well, even though it was done on short notice.

She would like to see it continued in the years to come.

Alley also wants to print diplomas in-house to save money.

A video of an ad about NCMC registration was shown.

Alley said the commercial has been highly successful on the college’s social media.

President Doctor Lenny Klaver gave a legislative report.

He said the State Joint Committee settled on a 6.58% cut to education, and Governor Eric Greitens signed it.

Klaver added that this cut was better than the initial projected 9%.

He mentioned Missouri Department of Higher Education Task Forces appointments.

Those appointments included Chief Business Officer Tyson Otto for Shared Services and Procurement as well as Employee Benefits; Institutional Research Analyst Tara Noah for Benchmarks as well as Data and Efficiency Measures; and Klaver for Regulatory Relief.

Klaver said talks regarding the facility on the North Belt Line in Andrew County will continue.

The expansion of services would include remodeling for classrooms for half of the building as well as a lease with an option to purchase.

He told the board that the programs to be offered initially would include Industrial Maintenance Certificate, Agribusiness Certificate, Early Childhood Education, and Behavioral Health Assistance.

Klaver said he and Nursing and Health Sciences Dean McAtee would meet with Missouri Western State University, Metropolitan Community College, and the Saint Joseph Chamber of Commerces June 1st to discuss joining forces to better meet the needs in the area.

Klaver announced that Vice President for Academic Affairs Search Committee was formed and the search officially began last week. Thirty applicants already applied.

Klaver said preliminary planning for the residence hall and student center has started.

He met with architects Ron and Jeremy Auxier Tuesday, and planning meetings will be scheduled.

Klaver will remain in contact with William Blair and Company regarding the process and interest rates on 30-year revenue bonds.

