Missouri gets more dollars to help reduce violent crime

The eastern district of Missouri is getting additional resources to help reduce violent crime.

With a report on the story, here is Jill Enders.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has selected the Eastern District of Missouri to receive additional resources to tackle violent crime. The district will receive two additional Assistant U.S. Attorneys to focus their efforts exclusively on violent crime. This is part of Sessions plan of enlisting 40 violent crime prosecutors across the United States. The eastern district includes the city of St. Louis, which topped out at 205 murders for 2017. The last time St. Louis had reached that number was back in 1995.

Like this: Like Loading...