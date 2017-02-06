Loose trailer hitch causes Friday afternoon accident near Princeton

A Princeton resident was hurt when the sport utility vehicle (SUV) she was driving overturned after being hit by a trailer pulled by another SUV. Fifty-nine year old Peggy Berger was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethnay, with what the Highway Patrol called minor injuries.

The driver of the other SUV, 31-year old Dereck Raines of Princeton, was not reported hurt. The accident was Friday afternoon, four miles west of Princeton on Highway 136.

Raines was westbound and Ms. Berger was traveling east. The Patrol’s report indicates the trailer attached to the Raines vehicle came off its hitch, began to swing from a safety chain, and struck the SUV driven by Ms. Berger. The trailer then completely detached and went off the road.

The Berger SUV went partially onto the north shoulder, then back onto the pavement, where it began to spin, and went off the south side of the highway, overturned and came to rest on its wheels. The vehicle was demolished.

The Raines SUV came to a controlled stop on the westbound shoulder. Damage was moderate.

The Patrol’s online report indicates that Raines was wearing a seat belt, but Ms. Berger was not.

Like this: Like Loading...