The Livingston County Commission will attend three meetings next week.

The first of those is the kick-off meeting for the sales tax issue at The Fast Lane Family Entertainment Center in Chillicothe Monday night at 7 o’clock.

The Livingston County Commission will also attend Cream Ridge-Medicine-Rich Hill Township meetings at the Chula Community Center Wednesday at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and 6 o’clock in the evening to discuss the county sales tax issue.

Like this: Like Loading...